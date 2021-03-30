Red Eléctrica Corporación’s (RDEIY) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

RDEIY has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Red Eléctrica Corporación in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Red Eléctrica Corporación in a report on Friday, February 12th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Red Eléctrica Corporación currently has an average rating of Hold.

RDEIY stock opened at $8.73 on Friday. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.42.

Red ElÃ©ctrica CorporaciÃ³n, SA transmits electricity and operates and manages transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,468 kilometers; and has 93,545 MVA of transformation capacity. The company also provides advisory, engineering, and construction services; telecommunications infrastructure services to telecommunications operators comprising leasing of dark fiber; and line and sub-station maintenance services.

