Red Eléctrica Corporación’s (RDEIY) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2021

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

RDEIY has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Red Eléctrica Corporación in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Red Eléctrica Corporación in a report on Friday, February 12th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Red Eléctrica Corporación currently has an average rating of Hold.

RDEIY stock opened at $8.73 on Friday. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.42.

Red Eléctrica Corporación Company Profile

Red ElÃ©ctrica CorporaciÃ³n, SA transmits electricity and operates and manages transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,468 kilometers; and has 93,545 MVA of transformation capacity. The company also provides advisory, engineering, and construction services; telecommunications infrastructure services to telecommunications operators comprising leasing of dark fiber; and line and sub-station maintenance services.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY)

Receive News & Ratings for Red Eléctrica Corporación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Eléctrica Corporación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit