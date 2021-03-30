Red Wave Investments LLC Acquires New Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Red Wave Investments LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Get The Southern alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on SO. Zacks Investment Research raised The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised The Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank raised The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp cut their price target on The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $152,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,099,362.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $454,000 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The Southern stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,083,643. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.58 and its 200 day moving average is $59.26. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $49.26 and a 1-year high of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s payout ratio is 82.32%.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.