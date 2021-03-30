Red Wave Investments LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Red Wave Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 63,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,907,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for 2.6% of Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $43,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 83.5% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BIV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.72. 57,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,509,764. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $88.43 and a 1-year high of $94.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.07 and a 200-day moving average of $92.23.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.