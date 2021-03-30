Red Wave Investments LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Red Wave Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,371,000. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises about 1.1% of Red Wave Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV traded down $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $183.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,962. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $183.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.51. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.14 and a fifty-two week high of $186.68.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

