Red Wave Investments LLC Takes Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Red Wave Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 202.3% in the 4th quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 19,277 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 354,876 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,881,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 298,964 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,379,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. NinePointTwo Capital bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $688,000. Finally, Trustco Bank Corp N Y boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Trustco Bank Corp N Y now owns 35,057 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $296,148.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,303.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $142,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,794 shares of company stock valued at $1,111,433. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.78. 1,034,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,639,496. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $218.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.39. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $52.94.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

