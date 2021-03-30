Red Wave Investments LLC Takes Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Red Wave Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,768 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Proem Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,287,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,735,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $474,011,000 after buying an additional 36,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.39, for a total transaction of $12,055,202.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.40, for a total transaction of $83,204.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,390,507 shares of company stock valued at $373,518,525 in the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FB. Loop Capital increased their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.90.

NASDAQ FB traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $288.48. The company had a trading volume of 703,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,862,643. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.83 and a 1-year high of $304.67. The company has a market cap of $821.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $270.46 and a 200-day moving average of $269.68.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

