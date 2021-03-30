Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 3,358 Shares of Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,730 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,358 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.50% of Chemung Financial worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemung Financial during the third quarter valued at $322,000. Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 387,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 165.3% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 19,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 12,088 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 106.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 19,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 194,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after acquiring an additional 17,430 shares during the last quarter. 35.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CHMG opened at $41.93 on Tuesday. Chemung Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $23.01 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.99. The company has a market capitalization of $195.48 million, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $22.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.21 million. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 9.54%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chemung Financial Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is 32.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In related news, Director David M. Buicko purchased 893 shares of Chemung Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.75 per share, for a total transaction of $30,138.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,837.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

