Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Position Reduced by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 58.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Repligen by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 411,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,904,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGEN opened at $184.10 on Tuesday. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $92.00 and a one year high of $228.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $204.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.12. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.51, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 13.67 and a quick ratio of 12.13.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $108.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.89 million. Repligen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 6.58%. Analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Repligen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.80.

In related news, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 3,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $757,844.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,799 shares in the company, valued at $6,281,664.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,979 shares of company stock valued at $9,740,703. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

