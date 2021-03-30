Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BTSDF)

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTSDF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Health and Happiness (H&H) International in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Chen anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Health and Happiness (H&H) International’s FY2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Shares of BTSDF stock opened at $3.89 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.00. Health and Happiness has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $4.22.

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells family nutrition and baby care products in Mainland China, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company's Infant Formulas segment produces infant formulas for children under seven years old and milk formulas for expectant and nursing mothers.

