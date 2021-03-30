Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ADRNY)

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note issued on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic anticipates that the company will earn $2.45 per share for the year.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $23.38 billion for the quarter.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of ADRNY stock opened at $28.11 on Tuesday. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.30.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.389 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s payout ratio is 50.52%.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and liquor stores. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 7,137 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 54 million customers, as well as online.

