Research Analysts Set Expectations for Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:CWE)

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2021

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (TSE:CWE) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Charlotte’s Web in a report released on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.01). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Charlotte’s Web’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Charlotte’s Web (TSE:CWE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$35.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$33.98 million.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Charlotte's Web Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charlotte's Web and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit