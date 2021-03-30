Research Analysts Set Expectations for GameStop Corp.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GME)

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for GameStop in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.72) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.60). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GameStop’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 33.58% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on GME. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Wedbush downgraded GameStop from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Benchmark dropped their target price on GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.06.

GME opened at $181.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.66 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. GameStop has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $483.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.11.

In other GameStop news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $131,985.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,198,763.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GME. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in GameStop during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in GameStop by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in GameStop during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in GameStop during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GameStop during the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.

