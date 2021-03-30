Research Analysts Set Expectations for GameStop Corp.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GME)

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2021

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for GameStop in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.72) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.60). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GameStop’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 33.58% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on GME. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Wedbush downgraded GameStop from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Benchmark dropped their target price on GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.06.

GME opened at $181.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.66 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. GameStop has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $483.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.11.

In other GameStop news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $131,985.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,198,763.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GME. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in GameStop during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in GameStop by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in GameStop during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in GameStop during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GameStop during the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?

Earnings History and Estimates for GameStop (NYSE:GME)

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit