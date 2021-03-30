Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Flughafen Zürich (FLGZY)

Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS: FLGZY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

  • 3/19/2021 – Flughafen Zürich had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
  • 3/16/2021 – Flughafen Zürich was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
  • 3/15/2021 – Flughafen Zürich had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
  • 3/15/2021 – Flughafen Zürich had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
  • 2/17/2021 – Flughafen Zürich had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
  • 2/4/2021 – Flughafen Zürich had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

FLGZY traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $6.42. 4,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,484. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.78. Flughafen Zürich AG has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $7.25.

Flughafen Zürich AG engages in the operation of the Zurich Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Business, Noise, and Non-regulated Business. The Regulated Business segment comprises of aviation, People with Reduced Mobility, user fees, air security, and access fees.

