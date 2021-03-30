Revenio Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:REVXF) Short Interest Down 65.9% in March

Revenio Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:REVXF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 65.9% from the February 28th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.0 days.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research upgraded Revenio Group Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

OTCMKTS REVXF remained flat at $$64.50 on Tuesday. Revenio Group Oyj has a 1 year low of $64.50 and a 1 year high of $66.69.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Revenio Group Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revenio Group Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.