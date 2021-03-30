Reviewing G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) and Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) and G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.6% of Spero Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.9% of G1 Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of Spero Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of G1 Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Spero Therapeutics has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, G1 Therapeutics has a beta of 2.44, meaning that its share price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Spero Therapeutics and G1 Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spero Therapeutics -768.15% -93.43% -72.17% G1 Therapeutics N/A -49.35% -41.53%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Spero Therapeutics and G1 Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spero Therapeutics $18.15 million 21.51 -$60.92 million ($3.35) -3.95 G1 Therapeutics N/A N/A -$122.45 million ($3.27) -6.58

Spero Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than G1 Therapeutics. G1 Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spero Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Spero Therapeutics and G1 Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spero Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 G1 Therapeutics 0 0 7 0 3.00

Spero Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $32.75, suggesting a potential upside of 147.54%. G1 Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $49.17, suggesting a potential upside of 128.36%. Given Spero Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Spero Therapeutics is more favorable than G1 Therapeutics.

Summary

G1 Therapeutics beats Spero Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. has license agreement with Meiji Seika Pharma Co., Ltd. to support the development of tebipenem HBr; license agreement with Everest Medicines to develop, manufacture, and commercialize SPR206 in Greater China, South Korea, and Southeast Asian countries; collaboration agreement with Bill & Melinda Gates Medical Research Institute to develop SPR720 for the treatment of lung infections caused by Mycobacterium tuberculosis; and license agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for patents relating to SPR720, as well as SPR719, an active metabolite. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer(SCLC), as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with first-line (SCLC) and metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase 1b clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and rintodestrant, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I/2 clinical trial. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with Quantum Leap Healthcare Collaborative to evaluate trilaciclib for neoadjuvant treatment of locally advanced breast cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

