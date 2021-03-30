Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in REXR. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 8,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. 98.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REXR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rexford Industrial Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

NYSE REXR opened at $50.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 87.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.54. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $88.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.19 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.92%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

