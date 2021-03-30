Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 2,676 Shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in National HealthCare were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NHC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of National HealthCare by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 915,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,820,000 after buying an additional 33,789 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of National HealthCare by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,220,000 after buying an additional 40,036 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of National HealthCare by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 135,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,013,000 after buying an additional 12,095 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of National HealthCare by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,189,000 after buying an additional 12,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of National HealthCare by 827.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 76,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after buying an additional 67,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

NHC opened at $76.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.63. National HealthCare Co. has a 12 month low of $55.88 and a 12 month high of $80.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.31. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 42.19 and a beta of 0.19.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $259.83 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

About National HealthCare

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, home health care programs, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

