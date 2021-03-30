Richard S. Kinney Sells 750 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Stock

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total value of $50,932.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,856.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of MATX opened at $65.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Matson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.75 and a 1 year high of $79.05.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $700.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.83 million. Matson had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 5.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.17%.

Separately, Stephens upped their target price on Matson from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATX. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Matson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Matson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matson during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 86.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

