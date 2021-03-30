Robert A. Miller Purchases 10,000 Shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Stock

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Director Robert A. Miller bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $56,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,310.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:AIV traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.24. The stock had a trading volume of 233,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,029,681. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.83. The company has a market capitalization of $931.06 million, a P/E ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Apartment Investment and Management has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $6.48.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AIV. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,400,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 158.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 17,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,200,000.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.15 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.88.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 126 apartment communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

