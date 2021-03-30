Robert Alan Schueren Sells 6,088 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 6,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total value of $511,026.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,088.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Robert Alan Schueren also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 10th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 6,327 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total value of $615,806.91.

On Friday, January 8th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 2,066 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.32, for a total value of $225,855.12.

Shares of Natera stock traded up $5.68 on Tuesday, reaching $97.15. 868,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,113. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.92 and a twelve month high of $127.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.04 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). Natera had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.39%. Research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Natera in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Natera by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 410.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 11,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 341.5% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 22,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 17,068 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on NTRA. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Natera from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist began coverage on Natera in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Natera from $87.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

About Natera

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

