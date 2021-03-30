Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.563 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56.

Roper Technologies has increased its dividend payment by 46.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 29 years. Roper Technologies has a payout ratio of 15.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Roper Technologies to earn $14.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.6%.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $408.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $391.20 and a 200-day moving average of $405.57. Roper Technologies has a one year low of $290.00 and a one year high of $455.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ROP. Argus increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $428.22.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Roper Technologies stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 111.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,449 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

