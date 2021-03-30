Royal Bank of Canada Raises Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $158.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DRI has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, March 19th. MKM Partners reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $135.64.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $143.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $43.11 and a 12-month high of $149.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company’s revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 47.28%.

In related news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,149,474.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,854,642.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $10,424,692.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,664 shares in the company, valued at $40,620,877.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 21,313 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

