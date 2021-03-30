Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) Short Interest Up 266.7% in March

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2021

Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a growth of 266.7% from the February 28th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of RYKKY opened at $23.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.36. Ryohin Keikaku has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $25.87.

Ryohin Keikaku Company Profile

Ryohin Keikaku Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells clothing, household goods, and food items under the MUJI brand. It operates cafÃ© and meal stores, campsites, and online stores. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells home furnishings, including furniture, accessories, antiques, curtains, and rugs.

