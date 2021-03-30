Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Buys 915 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. owned about 0.12% of Ingevity worth $3,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGVT. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Ingevity by 208.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Ingevity in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Ingevity in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ingevity stock traded up $1.69 on Tuesday, reaching $77.11. 3,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.89 and its 200-day moving average is $67.23. Ingevity Co. has a one year low of $31.84 and a one year high of $79.68.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $325.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.24 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ingevity Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Ingevity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Loop Capital cut Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.17.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

