Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $20.39 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,450 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 1.3% of Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $20,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,388,737 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,929,987,000 after acquiring an additional 480,279 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,830,028 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,705,299,000 after acquiring an additional 497,775 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 18.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,516,157 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,471,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,467 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,310,901 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,053,866,000 after acquiring an additional 824,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 13.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,326,495 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $885,140,000 after acquiring an additional 758,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total transaction of $92,811,881.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,234,491.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall L. Stephenson purchased 7,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $129.63 per share, with a total value of $1,001,391.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,966.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,623,645 shares of company stock worth $497,121,755. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.94. 253,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,569,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.06. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.94 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The stock has a market cap of $382.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 44.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, FIX cut shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.11.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

