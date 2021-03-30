Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $42.99 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 267,860 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 2.8% of Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $42,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.34.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOW traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $189.22. 85,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,196,950. The company has a fifty day moving average of $172.63 and a 200 day moving average of $166.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.08 and a twelve month high of $192.91. The company has a market capitalization of $135.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

