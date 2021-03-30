Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $7.73 Million Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,595 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $7,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FLO. Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 64,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 6,510 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $11,300,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 725.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 161,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after buying an additional 142,189 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 73,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 5,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Flowers Foods stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.22. The stock had a trading volume of 5,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,214. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.07. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $19.59 and a one year high of $25.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.63 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.05 million. Research analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FLO shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Stephens started coverage on Flowers Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, Tastykake, Alpine Valley, Aunt Hattie's, Bunny, Butternut, Butterkrust, Captain John Derst, Country Kitchen, Evangeline Maid, Home Pride, Merita, Sara Lee (California), and Sunbeam brand names.

Featured Story: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.