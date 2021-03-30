Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,096 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 165.4% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 13,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,461,000.

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $2.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $212.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,704. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $215.05 and a 200-day moving average of $189.01. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $104.82 and a 12 month high of $223.62.

