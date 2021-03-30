Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Short Interest Update

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

SFRGY traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,072. Salvatore Ferragamo has a fifty-two week low of $5.46 and a fifty-two week high of $10.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.85.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SFRGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Salvatore Ferragamo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Salvatore Ferragamo presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. The company offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

