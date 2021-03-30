Sands Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 457,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,267 shares during the quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $81,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,826,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,656,421,000 after buying an additional 688,054 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,303,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,129,393,000 after buying an additional 461,873 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 1,998.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,187,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,138,000 after buying an additional 3,035,496 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,020,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $541,242,000 after buying an additional 483,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,849,452 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $510,534,000 after buying an additional 181,943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IQV. Barclays began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. IQVIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.53.

NYSE:IQV opened at $191.00 on Tuesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.01 and a 1-year high of $199.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $189.74 and a 200 day moving average of $175.68. The firm has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a PE ratio of 209.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Recommended Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.