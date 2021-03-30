Sands Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Sands Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,974,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 275,381 shares during the quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $645,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of Z. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $262,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,078,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:Z traded up $3.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.12. The stock had a trading volume of 94,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,748,406. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $29.42 and a one year high of $208.11. The company has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.39.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $788.95 million for the quarter.

In related news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 1,277 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.85, for a total value of $164,541.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,688,727.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,538 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total transaction of $685,416.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,106,985.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 592,993 shares of company stock valued at $86,719,651 over the last quarter. 19.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Z has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.43.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

