SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Stake Boosted by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,027 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 482.4% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 16,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 13,570 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in SBA Communications by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,649,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in SBA Communications by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 8.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 124,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,649,000 after purchasing an additional 9,886 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total transaction of $1,052,773.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,295,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total value of $214,313.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,919,662.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $291.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James raised SBA Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $309.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $309.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.85.

Shares of SBAC opened at $281.40 on Tuesday. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $232.88 and a 12-month high of $328.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a PE ratio of -1,875.87 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.87.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.33%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

