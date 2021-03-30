SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 363,700 shares, a growth of 96.2% from the February 28th total of 185,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 727.4 days.

OTCMKTS:SBFFF opened at $19.12 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.32. SBM Offshore has a 1-year low of $10.94 and a 1-year high of $20.20.

SBM Offshore Company Profile

SBM Offshore N.V. provides floating production solutions to the offshore energy industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lease and Operate, and Turnkey. It is involved in the design, supply, installation, operation, lease, and life extension of floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessels; and semi-submersibles, tension leg platforms, floating liquidified natural gas, turret mooring systems, brownfield, deep water export systems, swivel stack systems, fluid transfer systems, tanker loading and discharge terminals, and solutions for renewable energy.

