Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,204 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $4,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 20.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,570,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,674 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,961,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,718,000 after purchasing an additional 369,746 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,870,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,203 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,278,000 after acquiring an additional 26,820 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,536,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,425,000 after acquiring an additional 60,929 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $31.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.34. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

