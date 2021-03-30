Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Purchased by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,258,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,004,000 after acquiring an additional 60,856 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,885,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,160,000 after acquiring an additional 388,984 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 757,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,264,000 after acquiring an additional 31,946 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 488,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,734,000 after buying an additional 120,074 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 472,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,667,000 after buying an additional 28,509 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHG traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.51. 1,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,194. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.21 and a fifty-two week high of $137.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.33.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

