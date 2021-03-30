Securitas AB (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Securitas AB (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Securitas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Securitas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Securitas in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Securitas in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered Securitas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of Securitas stock remained flat at $$16.90 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,569. Securitas has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $17.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.92.

Securitas Company Profile

Securitas AB offers security services. The company operates through three segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, and Security Services Ibero-America. It primarily offers on-site, mobile and remote guarding, electronic security, fire and safety, and corporate risk management services.

