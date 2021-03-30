Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Issues Earnings Results

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports.

SEER traded up $2.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.20. The stock had a trading volume of 7,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,369. Seer has a 1-year low of $38.37 and a 1-year high of $86.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.16.

In other news, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus sold 252,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $16,200,761.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Omid Farokhzad sold 354,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $22,756,635.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,487 shares in the company, valued at $24,664,841.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 920,655 shares of company stock valued at $59,060,018 over the last 90 days.

Several research firms recently commented on SEER. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Seer from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on Seer in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Seer in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Seer in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

