SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Holdings Lifted by Sunriver Management LLC

Sunriver Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 40.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 614,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,943 shares during the period. SEI Investments makes up 5.8% of Sunriver Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sunriver Management LLC owned about 0.42% of SEI Investments worth $35,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SEIC. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 139.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 13,728 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in SEI Investments by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 12,409 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 148.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 331,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,029,000 after purchasing an additional 197,758 shares during the period. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the fourth quarter worth $2,160,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEIC stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,759. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $43.40 and a 1 year high of $62.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.87.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The company had revenue of $443.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. SEI Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

SEIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SEI Investments in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.90.

In other SEI Investments news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 45,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $2,642,642.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,356,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,096,110.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total transaction of $289,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,369,874.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,994 shares of company stock worth $6,373,795 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

