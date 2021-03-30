Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in March

Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

STRNY remained flat at $$31.49 during trading hours on Tuesday. 40 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392. Severn Trent has a fifty-two week low of $24.21 and a fifty-two week high of $33.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.96.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STRNY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

