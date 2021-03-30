SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 214,300 shares, an increase of 90.7% from the February 28th total of 112,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 215,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SharpSpring in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of SharpSpring from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SharpSpring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of SharpSpring from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of SharpSpring in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHSP opened at $15.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.25. SharpSpring has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $26.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.85 and a beta of 1.75.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. SharpSpring had a negative net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 22.41%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SharpSpring will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SharpSpring by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SharpSpring during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its stake in shares of SharpSpring by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 32,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SharpSpring by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 201,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SharpSpring by 770.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

About SharpSpring

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing.

