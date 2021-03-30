Short Interest in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Grows By 145.0%

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,300 shares, an increase of 145.0% from the February 28th total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 381,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE AOD traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.45. The company had a trading volume of 200,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,875. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.08 and a fifty-two week high of $9.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.33 and its 200 day moving average is $8.66.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AOD. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,058,747 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $80,170,000 after purchasing an additional 633,291 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $2,534,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $1,614,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 242.8% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 210,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 148,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,366,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,093,000 after purchasing an additional 95,808 shares in the last quarter.

