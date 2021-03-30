Short Interest in Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Decreases By 55.3%

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, a decrease of 55.3% from the February 28th total of 63,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 239,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research firms recently commented on ALSMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Alstom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Alstom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Shares of ALSMY opened at $4.85 on Tuesday. Alstom has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.00 and its 200-day moving average is $5.22.

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

