Short Interest in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Increases By 127.0%

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 127.0% from the February 28th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BME. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 262.3% during the fourth quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 74,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 54,175 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,174,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,174,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 36.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 108,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 29,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $818,000.

BME traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.73. 25,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,668. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a twelve month low of $32.06 and a twelve month high of $50.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.97.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

