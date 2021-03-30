Short Interest in BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Drops By 42.8%

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 222,500 shares, a decrease of 42.8% from the February 28th total of 389,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 489,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of BNP Paribas stock opened at $30.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.79 and its 200 day moving average is $24.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.70. BNP Paribas has a 1 year low of $13.18 and a 1 year high of $31.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.19. BNP Paribas had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BNP Paribas will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

BNPQY has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas restated a “buy” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays upgraded BNP Paribas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BNP Paribas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

