Short Interest in Bull Horn Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:BHSE) Grows By 104.8%

Bull Horn Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:BHSE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,500 shares, a growth of 104.8% from the February 28th total of 56,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bull Horn in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Bull Horn in the 4th quarter worth about $1,526,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Bull Horn in the 4th quarter worth about $366,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bull Horn in the 4th quarter worth about $510,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Bull Horn in the 4th quarter worth about $4,038,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BHSE opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. Bull Horn has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $11.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.05.

Bull Horn Holdings Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the sports, entertainment, and brands sectors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

