Short Interest in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) Rises By 142.1%

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,100 shares, a growth of 142.1% from the February 28th total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 302,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

CHI opened at $14.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.00. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $14.96.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $138,000.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Company Profile

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

