Short Interest in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Decreases By 36.9%

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,270,000 shares, a decline of 36.9% from the February 28th total of 9,930,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,902 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,953 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock remained flat at $$30.65 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,940,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,022,285. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $8.95 and a 12 month high of $32.64. The stock has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.14 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.24.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.3712 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.71%.

CNQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.37.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

