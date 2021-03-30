Short Interest in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Increases By 73.2%

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, a growth of 73.2% from the February 28th total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 719,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

In other news, Director James A. Donahue sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total transaction of $910,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 387,056 shares in the company, valued at $17,626,530.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,000 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cohu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,573,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Cohu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cohu in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohu in the 4th quarter valued at $985,000. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Cohu in the 4th quarter valued at $4,415,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COHU shares. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Cohu from $45.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Cohu from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cohu from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Cohu from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Cohu from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Shares of COHU opened at $39.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.70. Cohu has a 1-year low of $10.92 and a 1-year high of $51.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.59 and a beta of 1.79.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Cohu had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $202.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.15 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Cohu will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

