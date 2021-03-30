Short Interest in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Decreases By 46.9%

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 456,100 shares, a drop of 46.9% from the February 28th total of 858,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 479,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

CRH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRH. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in CRH in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of CRH by 2.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,216 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of CRH by 4.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CRH by 41.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of CRH by 34.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 9,382 shares during the last quarter. 4.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CRH traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 670,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.58. CRH has a fifty-two week low of $24.90 and a fifty-two week high of $48.70.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.5736 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.66%.

CRH Company Profile

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

