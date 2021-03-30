Short Interest in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Grows By 254.8%

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, an increase of 254.8% from the February 28th total of 631,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 237,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.4 days.

Shares of CUTR opened at $28.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $510.02 million, a PE ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 1.60. Cutera has a one year low of $10.36 and a one year high of $38.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.65.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $49.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.50 million. Cutera had a negative net margin of 18.83% and a negative return on equity of 61.21%. Analysts anticipate that Cutera will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CUTR. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Cutera by 202.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 543,428 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $13,102,000 after acquiring an additional 363,994 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cutera by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,589,817 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,130,000 after purchasing an additional 104,938 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Cutera by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,338,469 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $32,270,000 after purchasing an additional 84,500 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cutera by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,578,360 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,054,000 after purchasing an additional 69,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Cutera in the 4th quarter worth $1,463,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CUTR. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cutera from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

